Red alert level reached for landslip on Yamba Hill

The pedestrian walkway to Main Beach Yamba was closed on Saturday due to potential land slippage issues on Yamba Hill. Saturday 18th March 2017.

YAMBA'S iconic Pacific Hotel and nearby residences have received a landslip warning after 200mm of rain fell in 24 hours over the weekend.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said the heavy rainfall reached a trigger level for the Yamba hill on Saturday.

A map of the Yamba Hill showing the landslip risk area.

"Council monitored rainfall events on the hill so it could warn landowners and property managers of any increased risk of landslip in an area known as the Yamba landslide risk zones,” Mr Anderson said.

"With the heavy rain over the past few days, we have now reached red alert levels.

"If landowners or other occupiers notice any sign of soil movement they should consider evacuating the site and should notify council immediately.”

"We have an engineer on standby to investigate any concerns, but at the moment there have been no problems reported.”

Mr Anderson said council notified the occupiers of the 15 affected properties with this information on Saturday.

In the letter sent out to landowners the council warned the risk could worsen with further rainfull.

"Council advises that 'Red' Alert has been reached. Should another 50mm of daily rainfall be received then the owners / site managers/occupants should monitor their land and/or buildings for evidence of any movement during and after this rainfall event.

"Should evidence of any movement be detected, the landowner/site manager/occupant should consider evacuation, and immediately advise Council of their action.”

Staff at the Pacific Hotel said they could not comment on the situation as senior managers Tom and Jack McIntosh were away.