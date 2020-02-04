Red alert over popular freshwater swimming pools

Water NSW have issued a red alert level for blue-green algae found to be present in the Blue and Green Pools at Angourie.

The pools were closed by council in January after sampling by Clarence Valley Council has shown high levels of potentially toxic species in both pools.

Clarence Valley Council has installed warning signs issued alerts via their website and social media over the issue.

A spokesman from Water NSW said that this Red Alert does not affect local drinking water supplies, which remain safe to drink.

A Red Alert level warning indicates that people should not undertake recreational activities where they may come into direct contact with the water, such as swimming or other water-based activities. People are advised not to enter the water, swim or bathe in water, or drink untreated water while this red alert level warning is in place.

The species of blue-green algae identified is potentially toxic and may cause gastroenteritis in humans if consumed, and skin and eye irritations after contact. Blue-green algal toxins can also affect pets and owners should restrict pets from accessing waterways that have a Red Alert level warning in place.

Blue-green algae usually appear as green paint-like scums on the water, near the edges, or as greenish clumps throughout the water. It makes the water appear dirty, green or discoloured and generally has a strong musty or earthy odour.

The pools are freshwater, and algal blooms are common, especially over the warmer months, and can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions where there is still or slow-flowing water, abundant sunlight and sufficient levels of nutrients.

A spokesman from Water NSW said it was not possible to predict how long the algae will remain at high levels. Regular monitoring by Clarence Valley Council will continue, and the alert lifted as soon as the high levels of algae dissipate.

People who believe they may have been affected by blue-green algae should seek medical advice.

Updates about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by visiting – http://www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae or calling 1800 999 457.