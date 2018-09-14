Red Bears to 'give them hell' for Henry

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old suffered horrible injuries to his legs when a concrete wall fell on him

HENRY Mayer gives everything 100per cent, and his football coach knows that even though he will miss his final today, following a freak accident at work, he will give his recovery everything he's got.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old suffered horrible injuries to his legs when a concrete wall fell on him while working on part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Iluka Red Bears coach Trevor Bennett said Mayer was an asset to their team and he would be missed on the field today in the North Coast football third division north grand final.

"On behalf of the football club, (we want to say) just get better and be well," he said.

"It's one of the nice things about living in a small town ... people are behind him and his family, we support him.

"He's a real asset to our footy team, what he does have is real speed.

"This year, through his work in construction, he's also got a lot stronger. He's terrified a few blokes in the back lines ... He's turned into a dynamic young player."

With Mayer, it's all about what he does and not what he says, according to Bennett.

"I've been coaching in this town for a long time. Through coaching you get to watch a lot of young boys grow through to young men in football, and he's one of the good ones."

The team heard about Mayer's accident not long after it happened, but they've vowed to head to their game against Yamba and "give them hell".

Bennett said he was hoping to get footage of the final so Mayer could see it.

Teammate Corey Kempshall said they'd been training twice a week for the finals series.

"We've only had one goal scored against us," he said.

Kempshall was feeling confident of a grand final win, especially playing in the honour of their teammate.

"Yamba hasn't scored a goal in the last two weeks ... I think they're all rattled, no one can believe they beat the last two teams."