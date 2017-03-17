Butchers tip hat to St Patrick's Day

IRISH CHEER: The staff from Red Bull Butchery in South Grafton are getting into the spirit of St Patrick's Day by dressing up as leprechauns.

THERE was a bit of Irish cheer at the Red Bull Butchery in South Grafton today when the staff got in the spirit of St Patrick's Day, dressing up as leprechauns.

Butchery owner, Geoff Jones, said the staff were loving the opportunity to have a bit of fun.

"It's always nice to add a bit of extra energy around the (day)," Mr Jones said.

"People start to make a comment and at least you've gone to the trouble to do something and recognise the day and I think that's important.

"Just going that little extra bit, people see that you're prepared to do that and have a go.

"The best part of it is it's exciting, the boys all have a laugh and it's fun.

"It just makes you feel good."

Mr Jones said they didn't want to go overboard with the decorations, but they did want to have a little fun.

"The only thing that's really green in the cabinet is the parsley," Mr Jones laughed.

"It's to be safe, could you imagine green meat?"

All the staff at Red Bull Butchery wish everyone a very happy St Patrick's Day.