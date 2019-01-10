Rival team swoops on Tander

Red Bull Holden Racing Team have swooped to secure three-time Bathurst winner Garth Tander as a co-driver for Shane van Gisbergen in the Supercars endurance races.

After Tander was cut from Garry Rogers Motorsport's 2019 driver line-up, ending his full-time driving career, Red Bull snapped up the 41-year-old to partner van Gisbergen in the Bathurst 1000, Gold Coast 600 and Sandown 500.

Red Bull now boast two of the most threatening Supercars enduro combinations.

Seven-time Bathurst champion Craig Lowndes will reunite with Jamie Whincup, who he won three Bathurst titles with from 2006-2008, as an endurance pairing in 2019.

"Triple Eight have clearly been the class team in Supercars for the best part of the last decade, their results speak for themselves," said Tander, who will partner van Gisbergen for at least two years.

"When the opportunity arose to join the team alongside Shane for the enduros it was clearly the best way for me to transition from a full-time driver to a co-driver in this next phase of my career.

"Shane has come so close at the mountain a couple of times in the last few years, I've been close a few times in the last few years, so while the mountain doesn't owe anyone anything, if you keep putting yourself up the front at that race, eventually the cards can fall your way.''

Tander won the Bathurst 1000 in 2000, 2009 and 2011, while 2016 Supercars champion van Gisbergen is still chasing his first crown at Mount Panorama - and hoped his new partner could help deliver it.

Shane Van Gisbergen will team with Garth Tander. Picture: Tim Hunter

"As far as experience goes, there's probably not many better drivers," van Gisbergen said.

"Craig is back driving with Jamie, which is fitting, and if you can't have Craig then Garth is definitely the best person to have on your team.

"It's pretty special to have someone of his calibre with multiple Bathurst wins. I haven't won Bathurst yet, so he's the best person to give me a shot at that."

The Supercars endurance season this year starts with the Bathurst 1000 from October 10-13.