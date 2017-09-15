Red Cross meets to prepare plans for summer storms

Some of the the Grafton Red Cross team at Friday's North Coast Red Cross disaster preparation workshop in Grafton.

Some of the the Grafton Red Cross team at Friday's North Coast Red Cross disaster preparation workshop in Grafton. Tim Howard

THE PROSPECT of a season of storms and fires has prompted the Red Cross on the North Coast to fine tune its preparations for the summers.

On Friday North Coast Red Cross emergency teams from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie met in the St Andrew's hall in Grafton to for a refresher on their role in emergency responses.

The regional manager of Northern NSW Australian Red Cross, Janelle Cazaubon, said the Red Cross was generally known for "blood and floods”.

"Part of what we're doing here is to focus attention on developing a plan for our communities for upcoming events as the storm season approaches,” Ms Cazaubon said.

"We're not a combat agency, our portfolio is taking responsibility for looking after the community during the recovery from traumatic events.”

Red Cross workshop: Red Cross disaster relief workers from Tweed to Port Macquarie meet in Grafton to discuss the prospects for the summer.

She said all Red Cross emergency workers were trained in psychological first aid so they can provide peer support for members of the community in times of trauma.

She said an important part of the plan was to develop resilience in the community by talking people through what might happen in events like natural disasters.

"One of the things we use to help children is the Pillow Case Program which came out after Hurricane Katrina in America.

"It's a resilience program for primary school children that talks them through things that might happen if they have to evacuate their homes in a hurry.

"The idea is to prepare people to react in a more rational way rather than emotional way and increase their ability to recover more quickly.”

Grafton team leader Helen Kliendienst said Grafton Red Cross was looking for more people to help out.

"I find it's a good way to get involved in helping the community,” she said. "You can work and it doesn't eat into your time too much because we are only called out events.

"There's no regular commitment needed but you can still do something valuable for the community.

If you want to find out more, contact her on 66499762.