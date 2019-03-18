RED HOT: Iluka into all LCCA deciders

Iluka batsman Josh Lane has been in scintillating form this Summer.

CRICKET: It will be a sea of red across the Lower Clarence cricket pitches on grand final day with Iluka set to play in all three LCCA deciders.

It will be a special day for the club, after their first grade and second grade sides wrapped up dominant performances to win their respective preliminary finals on Saturday.

Led by a match-winning knock from the returning Josh Lane, the Iluka first grade side capped off a mighty day with the ball with a nine-wicket win over Wanderers.

But it was a win that belonged to the Iluka seamers with Dean Bartlett (2 for 15 off 7) and Kenny Richards (4 for 10 off 7) quickly taking the match away from Wanderers.

Experienced campaigner Todd Peterie (33) was the lone shining light for the Wanderers batting side, who could only muster a total of 60, bowled out inside 21 overs.

Peterie had worked well in a 20-run opening stand with Jack Pater (0) and hit five boundaries before he fell to the pace of Richards. The seamer would have a second wicket in as many balls when he breached the defences of Dylan Causley first ball, but he could not emulate his hat-trick heroics from the semi-final.

Ken Richards bowls for ILuka against United in LCCA semi final at Yamba Oval Adam Hourigan

"Kenny bowled a great line and length, and he just kept troubling their batsmen,” Iluka captain Brendan James said.

"They really struggled with the bat, Todd was the only one to really score any runs and I think we even dropped him twice early on.”

Peterie's wicket started a major collapse for the Wanderers side as they lost 7-15, including two in two balls to the slow efforts of Dominic Faddy.

"Dom came on and just did a job for us. He bowls these loopy slow things that just land on the stumps and they force the batsmen into bad shots,” James said. "It was the perfect way to continue the carnage coming from the other end.”

James (13*) would play the anchor role in the side's run chase after Iluka lost opener Garry Ryan in only the second over.

Lane (41*) quickly set to work on the total, hitting two fours and a six as Iluka secured the win in the 16th over.

"I don't know if it really sends a message to (grand final opponents) Maclean, but it is the way you want to win these games,” James said.

"The belief is definitely there in the side, now we just have to knuckle down and get it done in the grand final.”

The first grade outfit stayed back at Ken Leeson Oval to cheer on the second grade side as it chased down 191 inside 30 overs.

Iluka's Beau Oestman hit a 48-ball 82 that included seven fours and six sixes while Ryan Binge hit 42.

"It was great to stay back and cheer them on,” James said. "There is a great feeling in this club, and no matter what happens next week we will all celebrate together.”