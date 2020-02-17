RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT: The saga of Yamba's traffic lights

Community members filled the gallery at Maclean Council Chambers in support of a rescission motion to back down on a decision to install traffic lights at Yamba.

THE issue of traffic lights is again before Clarence Valley Council, with a report recommending the installation of signals at the intersection of Treelands Drive and Yamba Road.

The issue has been a contentious one, with council passing numerous resolutions, and even holding an extraordinary meeting to decide the issue.

Here's a quick look back at some of the coverage The Daily Examiner has on the issue, ranging from council reports, opinion pieces and reader polls.

Report poses traffic lights

Council committees receive a report in August 2018 to install traffic lights at Treelands Drive as it would provide a similar lifespan to a roundabout with much less cost.

Traffic light plan passes council

Council resolved to install traffic lights rather than a roundabout at Treelands Drive due to the possibility of a NSW grant for intersections in Yamba.

It was a tight debate, but a change of mind from one councillor meant the traffic lights were given the okay.

Signs go up in Yamba

It didn't take long for some in the community to have their say. Signs hanged from fences throughout the town, with very little left to the imagination about their opinion on the traffic light decision.

Rescission motion lodged

Three councillors lodged a rescission motion for the decision to install traffic lights. Instead, they proposed a "mini-roundabout" that would come in at less cost and asked for more debate on the issue.

The meeting as it happened

The Daily Examiner provided live updates from the council meeting, with a packed gallery watching the debate unfold. People sat with placards supporting their own side of the argument.

No Traffic Lights

Council makes its decision, again. It was another tight debate, but councillors decide to instead install a mini-roundabout at the intersection.

Roundabout of hysteria

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North once bemoaned the traffic lights in encountered in his university days but wondered what all the fuss is about now when it comes to Yamba.

Readers have their say

The Daily Examiner conducted a poll through their website to see if residents supported the idea of a roundabout or traffic lights. And although one side of the argument started out strong, another came through in the end, winning 65 per cent to 35.

Roundabout decision the wrong one according to businessman

The decision had been made, but a representative of the owner of Yamba Shopping Fair said it was a bad one for the town. He said that many older people didn't get a voice in the debate, and would struggle with the new installation.

Costs higher than first thought

A report to the council has stated that the cost of the Treelands Drive intersection would be higher than first thought and recommended the original $500,000 cap on the project be lifted.

Climate change concerns

The intersection came back onto the council's agenda in June when a motion exploring the difference in climate change effects between the pavement of a roundabout was compared to traffic lights. It came as they accepted a blowout in the cost of the proposed roundabout.

Round we go again!

Cost blowouts and a worry that grant money could disappear have led council officers to again recommend traffic lights at Treelands Drive, and the removal of another planned roundabout.

Council committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to consider the officers recommendation.