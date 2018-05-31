Red light traffic cameras coming to Coffs Harbour

Work will start on Coffs Harbour's first red light camera on Monday. Trevor Veale

COFFS Coast motorists be warned you're about to see red light camera flashes on the Pacific Highway pinging motorists for unsafe driving through the city's busiest intersection.

The Pacific Highway intersection at Woolgoolga Rd, the cross of Bray and Orlando sts, will be one of 10 new locations where red light cameras will be fitted, The Advocate can reveal.

Roads and Maritime Services has advised local police, emergency services and transport and safety organisations that the red light cameras will be fitted at the Bray St traffic lights from next week.

Work will start on the installation of red light cameras at the Pacific Highway/Woolgoolga Rd intersection at Orlando and Bray Sts on Monday. Google Earth

Works are set to be carried out over four night and 10 day shifts between Monday, June 4 and Sunday, July 7.

It is understood the NSW Government is installing a further 10 red light cameras in NSW, including at the Bray St intersection this year, with the aim of reducing fatalities and serious crashes at busy intersections.

The NSW Government is set to install 10 new red light cameras in 2018 at busy intersections including Coffs Harbour's Orlando and Bray St intersection from next week. RMS

Road surveys have previously indicated the Bray St/Orlando St intersection has been one of the busiest between Newcastle and Tweed Heads for daily motor vehicle movements while the intersection is also one of the busiest in Coffs Harbour for pedestrian crossings.

It is understood the red lights cameras will in particular target northbound traffic.

Work will start on the installation of red light cameras at the Pacific Highway/Woolgoolga Rd intersection at Orlando and Bray Sts on Monday. Google

