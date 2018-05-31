Red light traffic cameras coming to Coffs Harbour
COFFS Coast motorists be warned you're about to see red light camera flashes on the Pacific Highway pinging motorists for unsafe driving through the city's busiest intersection.
The Pacific Highway intersection at Woolgoolga Rd, the cross of Bray and Orlando sts, will be one of 10 new locations where red light cameras will be fitted, The Advocate can reveal.
Roads and Maritime Services has advised local police, emergency services and transport and safety organisations that the red light cameras will be fitted at the Bray St traffic lights from next week.
Works are set to be carried out over four night and 10 day shifts between Monday, June 4 and Sunday, July 7.
It is understood the NSW Government is installing a further 10 red light cameras in NSW, including at the Bray St intersection this year, with the aim of reducing fatalities and serious crashes at busy intersections.
Road surveys have previously indicated the Bray St/Orlando St intersection has been one of the busiest between Newcastle and Tweed Heads for daily motor vehicle movements while the intersection is also one of the busiest in Coffs Harbour for pedestrian crossings.
It is understood the red lights cameras will in particular target northbound traffic.
