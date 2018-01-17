Red phone box could have a future

THE red phone box outside Grafton Court House could go to a local historical society, says Telstra area general manager Mike Marom.

"Telstra has been in discussions with the council on a solution to the red phone box, which is in poor condition," Mr Marom said.

"We are seeking the community's feedback on our proposal to co-locate with an existing payphone on the corner of Victoria and Prince Sts.

"If the relocation progresses, Telstra will explore options for the future use of the red phone box with (the) council, including displaying it on behalf of the Lawrence Historical Society."