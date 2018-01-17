Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Red phone box could have a future

IN FIRING LINE: The red phone box outside Grafton Court House.
IN FIRING LINE: The red phone box outside Grafton Court House.

THE red phone box outside Grafton Court House could go to a local historical society, says Telstra area general manager Mike Marom.

"Telstra has been in discussions with the council on a solution to the red phone box, which is in poor condition," Mr Marom said.

"We are seeking the community's feedback on our proposal to co-locate with an existing payphone on the corner of Victoria and Prince Sts.

"If the relocation progresses, Telstra will explore options for the future use of the red phone box with (the) council, including displaying it on behalf of the Lawrence Historical Society."

Topics:  grafton local court phone booth telstra

Grafton Daily Examiner
Shannon Ck Dam at 99% capacity

Shannon Ck Dam at 99% capacity

RECENT rains have left the Clarence Valley dam at a healthy level

Generation Z: I wanted to be a home owner by 25

Home ownership has become the impossible dream for Gen Y.

Generation Z: I wanted to buy a house at 25

Road closed after diesel tanker overturns

SPILL: A truck carrying diesel lost control on Wooli Rd yesterday morning, crashing and spilling diesel.

Fire crews respond to diesel spill

VIDEO: Police confirm latest in two truck head-on

Distressing scenes from the double-fatal truck accident on the Gwidyr Highway near Jackadgery.

Investigations continue into cause of double fatality

Local Partners