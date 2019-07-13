Red Rebels ladies on track for home semi finals berth

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels ladies league tag side took out the grand final last year and although they aren't top of the table in this years competition they are poised to have another strong run to finish the 2019 season.

South Grafton have lost just two games this year and remain unbeaten since a 10-6 round 6 loss to to the Sawtell Panthers and the two will square off once again at McKittrick Park tomorrow afternoon.

The Panthers sit two points off third and are battling it out with the Coffs Harbour Comets for the last spot in the finals but they have had a difficult time in recent fixtures, losing two of the last three games.

The first of the two losses came in round 10 when the in-form Grafton Ghosts came for a visit and left with a 20-10 victory while the second took place last weekend as the Panthers fell to the league leading Macksville Sea Eagles in a 12-14 thriller at Rex Hardaker Oval.

While the Panthers may be in a slump of form, the visitors will be hungry to get a result against the Rebels tomorrow as they look to cement their place and avoid slipping any further down the rankings.

South Grafton were blessed with some easier fixtures in recent weeks, coming up against the seventh placed Orara Valley Axemen and coming away with a 34-0 thrashing before scraping out a one-try 6-0 win over the Dorrigo Valley/ Bellingen Magpies last weekend.

This second vs fourth clash could be pivotal in the ladies league tag standings with the finals in August right around the corner and the Rebels will be keen to try to defend their crown as 2018 champions.