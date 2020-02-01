Red Rock-Corrindi Surf Lifesaving Club’s hopes rest on one

Yamba SLSC will hope for another successful year as Red Rock-Corrindi SLSC send a solitary competitor to Cidgen.

Yamba SLSC will hope for another successful year as Red Rock-Corrindi SLSC send a solitary competitor to Cidgen.

SURF LIFESAVING :The Envirobank NSW Country Championships get under way in Cudgen today, with 73 competitors travelling to Cudgen from the Clarence Valley.

But as clubs such as Yamba Surf Life Saving Club (41 competitors) and Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Life Saving Club (31 competitors) send larger squads, the hopes of Red Rock-Corindi Surf Life Saving Club fall on a single competitor.

Overall there will be 250 challengers from the North Coast, with Far North Coast outnumbering the rest, boasting a huge 657 competitors on their home turf.

Yamba will be looking to replicate their form from 2019 that saw them take out a number of events, including the open male surf boat, under-19 male and female surf boat and reserve-grade surf boat titles among a number of other events, lifting them to eighth overall against all clubs in country NSW.

Cudgen Headland SLSC president Grant Rogers said the club had listened to feedback from members and competitors last year.

“We’re anticipating a bigger and better event after implementing a couple of great new initiatives,” he said.

The club said the Country Championships continued to be one of the best events on the surf sports calendar.

“This event is all about encouraging our country clubs to participate and gives them the opportunity for fun, healthy competition,” he said.

Rogers said the club loved hosting events that brought so many people together.

“These kinds of events create great Australians and very capable lifesavers,” he said.

Fair conditions are expected with a light southerly swell.