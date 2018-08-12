Red Rock rejects town water and sewerage

The beautiful riverside village of Red Rock has voted to stay how it is to avoid over development.

THE Coffs Coast's small holiday village of Red Rock has voted to stay with rainwater tanks and not support the high-cost of a town water supply and sewerage scheme being considered by Coffs Harbour City Council.

Red Rock in 2018 remains a low-cost family holiday camping and residential village of around 228 dwellings (many of which are holiday houses) and a small caravan park, located on the banks of the Corindi River estuary.

Quiet, small, unique places like Red Rock are becoming increasingly hard to find along the coast and need to be retained for all to enjoy, Alph Williams, spokesman for the Red Rock Preservation Association said.

"Our Association was recently advised by Coffs Harbour City Council that strategic planning is underway for a town water and sewerage scheme for our village," Alph said.

"No reasons for this have yet been provided by Coffs Council.

"Red Rock, of course, does not need a high-cost town water and sewerage system, as we are self-sufficient with our more than adequate low-cost, environmentally effective, efficient and economical rain water harvesting/storage systems and council-approved and -inspected pollution-free on-site effluent disposal," he said.

Given the concerns of Red Rock residents about this high-cost proposal and the development and environmental changes that a town water supply scheme would bring, a community survey of ratepayers and residents was recently completed.

Over 98% of survey respondents (which totalled over 76% of ratepayers and residents) were not in favour of a council town water and sewerage scheme for Red Rock, Alph said.

"Our Association communicated this strong and clear Red Rock village majority view to Coffs Council at a recent constructive meeting held with the mayor and senior council staff," he said.

"They gave us a good hearing and confirmed that they will consider the views of the village before making a decision. The residents of Red Rock strongly hope that Council will decide to not proceed with the proposed unwanted town water and sewerage scheme.

The association said the people of Red Rock have been practising sound conservation and responsible principles regarding water economy and effluent disposal for generations, and are self-sufficient.

"Council's provision of this infrastructure will serve no purpose to existing residents and will no doubt require increased development to cover costs, which would destroy the amenity and uniqueness of the area." Alph said.

"While the surrounding area provides much-needed habitat for many native species, both flora and fauna, it is subject to flooding and bushfires, and is not suitable for development.

A public meeting is expected to be held soon in Red Rock, with Coffs Council invited to attend - to give ratepayers and residents the opportunity to further express their views.