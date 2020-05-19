Menu
The Salvation Army's Major Cathryn Williamson is urging people to get behind this year's digital Red Shield Appeal.
News

Red Shield Appeal going digital this year

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th May 2020 11:44 AM
AFTER more than 55 years of knocking on doors each May, The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal will be a little different this year and will be going digital in response to COVID-19’s impact on social contact.

The Salvation Army’s Major Cathryn Williamson said any money raised through the Grafton Salvos page of the Red Shield Appeal Digital Doorknock will stay in the Grafton community. Last year funds raised were used to provide assistance during the bushfires as well as Christmas toys and hampers.

“We are also able to provide assistance throughout the year to those in need. This year, more than ever, The Salvos want to ensure that they leave no one in need.”

Major Williamson said she was asking the community to become digital fundraisers.

“We anticipate seeing some of the greatest need that we’ve ever seen in our 140-year history serving Australians,” she said.

“The COVID-19 crisis has financially crippled many Australians and it will take months to see the real impact it will have.”

To be a donate, follow these steps:

1. Go to https://digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/t/grafton-salvos and make a donation.

2. Click on the ‘Join the Team’

3. Fill in the details and click on ‘Copy Link’

4. And share, share, share … tell all your friends, neighbours, workmates, etc. and encourage them to do the same.

Major Williamson said that while online donations were preferred this year, if a physical donation was the only option arrangements can be made for that to happen.

Cheques can be sent to PO Box 203, Grafton 2460 or call the Hall on 6643 1650 to arrange to drop your donation off. Donations over $2 are tax deductible.

Grafton Daily Examiner

