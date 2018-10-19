Redefining string sounds

Jaron Freeman-Fox will be sharing a new collection of intimate pieces on the violin and viol d'amore, backed by Sweden's Simon Nyberg, at the Pelican Playhouse next Thursday.

Jaron Freeman-Fox will be sharing a new collection of intimate pieces on the violin and viol d'amore, backed by Sweden's Simon Nyberg, at the Pelican Playhouse next Thursday.

Bred in the mountains of Canada's northwest, Jaron Freeman-Fox redefines what the violin is capable of, compelling the listener to take his unique refraction of world music on it's own terms.

Jaron's singular style was fostered from an early age as an apprentice of Canada's renowned fiddle pioneer, the late Oliver Shroer who's violin Jaron still plays. Jaron went on to study in situ under the great traditional musicians in India, Norway, Mongolia and Bulgaria. This immersive study was balanced out by touring as a side-musician and collaborator with countless artists including Ben Caplan, Sam Lee, Delhi2Dublin, Shayne Koyzcan, and Tania Tagaq.

Combining these seemingly disparate influences, Jaron's band Jaron Freeman-Fox & The Opposite of Everything, have toured tirelessly since 2011, across Eastern and Western Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, including the Woodford Folk Festival, the Shanghai World Music Festival, the Stockholm Jazz Festival, Lotusfest (USA), the Winnipeg Folk Festival, Xöömei in the Centre of Asia (Russia), Művészetek Völgye (Hungary) and WOMEX (Greece). The band's self-titled album garnered 3 Canadian Folk Music Awards, the instrumental category for the Independent Music Awards as well as the International Songwriting Contest. Their long-awaited followup album "Hoop Snakes" is slotted for release later this year. In 2017 Jaron was honoured to received the KM Hunter Award for excellence in Music.

On his fourth headline tour in Australia, Jaron will be sharing a new collection of intimate pieces on the violin and his custom 12-string viola d'amore. For this run, he'll be backed by his long-time fellow musical-adventurer, and one of Sweden's most sought-after folk accompanists, Simon Nyberg, on the 12-string guitar. With 24-strings and a vast repertoire between them, coupled with their shared insatiable curiosity, these two tradition contortionists are committed to bringing their audience something new, imaginative, and honest.