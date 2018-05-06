Redemption as Cotten wins back title belt

ON SONG: Zac Cotten during the live fight night at the CRJC.

"MOST people know I have lost my last four fights, and I was just sick of losing. So tonight I went out there and put it all on the line from the bell.”

Those were the words of Grafton Amateur Boxing Club fighter Zac Cotten after he walked out of the ring crowned North Coast Cruiserweight Champion on Saturday night.

Cotten went toe-to-toe with Casino teenager Zach Green, and the pair fought to a standstill over four rounds.

Cotten worked over his opponent with a series of left jabs, before putting his right hook to good use.

By the start of the third round, Green's left eye had begun closing up, and by the end of the fight he was complaining to his corner about troubles with his sight.

"That is honestly the best I have ever felt in a fight,” Cotten said. "I got onto the front foot in the opening round.

"My last few fights I have started slow and come back in the last few rounds, but this time it was all about being really aggressive in the first round.”

It was a moment of redemption for Cotten, who had lost the belt to Nambucca's Jay Melrose last year, after winning it at Grafton 12 months ago.

