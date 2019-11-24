REDEMPTION: Harwood rocket to top spot with thrilling finish

Jacob McMahon bats last during the round NCCC Premier League round 4 clash between Harwood and Valleys at Harwood Oval.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood have surged to the top of the NCCC Premier League with an all-important victory over rivals Sawtell at Harwood Oval yesterday.

The narrow eight-run win is the second straight win for the Clarence Valley side who have turned a slow start to the year into a strong platform for another title tilt for the 2019/20 season.

Sawtell elected to bowl first after winning the toss and despite another low score of just 123, opener Mark Ensbey said his side did well to close out the game.

"It wasn't a bad game," Ensbey said.

"It was close at the end again, we've had a few like that now. It was another low score for us but we were able to bowl well to close it out.

"We always like to win."

Ensbey was joint top scorer for his side and said the difficult wicket was causing some headaches for batsmen on both sides.

"It hasn't been a super flat track. There's a few cracks so there's more for the bowlers to work with," he said.

"It keeps the batsmen at either end nice and tight."

Richie Gallichan (3 for 8 off 8) was dangerous on the attack but both he (12 not out) and his brother Peter Gallichan's (0) efforts at the crease were below par.

Ensbey put Sawtell's struggles down to growing pains in a new look side.

"They've got a few new faces. They're still trying to find their way a bit and settle in. They need to find best spots for new players," he said.

"We've had a few changes ourselves but our guys are finding their feet a bit more,"

Ensbey pointed to difficulties after a staggered start to the season.

"It's been broken up with the representative games, games being called off and byes but we're starting to settle in and get a bit of rhythm up," he said.

Mark's son Hayden Ensbey has been making his presence felt at the club this year.

The father-son duo scored 51 runs between them against Sawtell after Hayden's selection in the North Coastal Zone side last week.

"It's his fourth season for us. He was in and out the first year but he played a full year last season," Mark said.

Northern Districts Rebels kept their fine form alive, beating Valleys by six wickets off the back of a hefty 68 runs for Ian Slapp.

"It'll be interesting next week against the Rebels because they beat Sawtell pretty comfortably," Ensbey said.

"It'll be a first for most of us playing in Woolgoolga."