REDEMPTION: Tigers women pounce in decider

FOOTBALL: The catch-cry of the Westlawn Tigers' womens football side is "we're in this together” and they proved every word of that statement with a 3-0 win against Yamba Breakers in the North Coast Football second division north final.

Right across the park the Tigers stood as one unit, rotating their bench players often to ensure they kept the upper hand in front of their home crowd at Barnier Park.

Captain Jo Powell scored two of the side's goals, with Kasey Sevil netting the third, and said it was a proud moment for her as a leader.

"It is something special. I have played in grand finals for some pretty high-up teams in my career, but without a doubt this would have to be my proudest moment on the field,” Powell said

"We have got ladies in our team that have played their whole lives without a grand final win.

"A lot of them might not play again, but they stepped out on the field with their daughters just to have the family unit come together.”

It was a moment of redemption 12 months in the making for the Tigers girls, who lost last year's deciders in penalty shootout against Majos FC.

"I still kick myself about decisions I made in that game, I think you take that with yourself forever, but it is a little bit softer because of this win,” Powell said.

"We have definitely grown and developed over the year, and our team as a unit, I have never played with a more cohesive bunch of girls in my life.”

It was a tough afternoon for Yamba, but after reaching its first grand final as a side, coach Alfredo Paz sent a warning to all sides to "watch out next year”.