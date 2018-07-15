Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Redkirk Warrior’s UK campaign appears over.
Redkirk Warrior’s UK campaign appears over.
Horses

Redkirk Warrior flops at Newmarket

by Leo Schlink
14th Jul 2018 11:48 PM

REDKIRK Warrior's UK campaign appears over after his 10th placing in the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket.

The Lindsay Park sprinter was prominent under Regan Bayliss until the final 200m, fading once the field crested the sharp uphill rise on the July course.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combined with US Navy Flag to clinch the Cup from Brando.

Redkirk Warrior, who finished 10th behind Merchant Navy in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, had been on trial for a Nunthorpe Stakes start at York next month.

But, unless there are compelling factors behind the July Cup performance, the gelding will probably head back to Australia.

Related Items

Show More
horse racing newmarket redkirk warrior

Top Stories

    Three-hour rescue operation frees trapped driver

    Three-hour rescue operation frees trapped driver

    News A driver was trapped for almost three hours when his truck crashed down a steep embankment at about 11pm last night.

    • 15th Jul 2018 8:18 AM
    Rescue helicopter responds to rural accident

    Rescue helicopter responds to rural accident

    News Man injured operating drilling equipment near Cangai

    NAIDOC WEEK: Women the thread in Jo's success

    NAIDOC WEEK: Women the thread in Jo's success

    News Her life of learning has opened up many doors

    Race track guardians called into action

    premium_icon Race track guardians called into action

    News THE swift action, and professional approach was crucial for jockeys.

    Local Partners