Redmen can't recall the last time they beat Trojans at home

HAPPY DAYS: Redmen's Ed McGrath leads the team song after Grafton's upset 29-19 win over Lennox Head on Saturday. It has been a long time since Grafton has tasted victory on the Trojans' home ground. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: No one gave them a shred of hope; even the Redmen faithful had their doubts if Grafton could cause a massive boilover against Lennox Head Trojans on their home soil.

But that is exactly what unfolded at Williams Reserve Fields Lennox Head on Saturday.

Despite being dismissed as premiership contenders, Grafton stunned the Far North Coast Rugby competition with a determined 27-19 victory to breathe some life back into their season.

In a game punctuated with illegalities, Grafton's dominant forward pack led the way against a shell-shocked Trojans outfit.

Their driving lineout maul has been one of their most effective attacking weapons this season. Two early tries off the back of rolling mauls set the platform for Grafton to head to the sheds with a commanding 24-5 lead.

Lennox managed to cut the deficit after the break to just five points. And with 15 minutes left on the clock Grafton were hanging on to a slender 24-19 lead.

There were nervous signs in the Grafton camp, however, with five minutes remaining centre Luke Worthing landed the killer blow with a 30m conversion to put the game beyond doubt.

No one can recall the last time a Grafton side defeated the Trojans at Williams Reserve but for first grade coach Craig Howe, all that mattered was his side finally showed what they are capable of.

"Our record up here has not been great. It has been a pretty tough season so to come up here and win is a huge reward for the guys,” an emotional Howe said after the game.

"It may have not been a semi-final but it certainly felt like one. It's all about belief but I suppose in some ways the pressure is off and we are playing more relaxed footy with less mistakes.”

Grafton's forwards were strong across the board and demoralised the opposition scrum.

The back three of Tom Tanner, Ed McGrath and Billy Whalan were simply superb while front-rower Jack Anderson once again played himself to a standstill.

"Our forwards were very dominant today. The only time we looked like losing a set piece was one crooked lineout throw,” Howe said.

"Lennox were in fourth place and today we proved we are good enough when we play positive footy and minimise our mistakes.”

The Redmen Women's side went down to Evans Head 25-0 in a highly entertaining game.