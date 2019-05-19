Menu
CRUNCH: Redmen forwards Jack Anderson and Billy Whalan halt Lennox Head's progress in Saturday's 45-37 loss .
Rugby Union

Redmen coach slams 's---house' performance against Lennox

by Gary Nichols
19th May 2019 1:43 PM
RUGBY UNION: Grafton Redmen statistician Marty Drinkwater was working overtime on Saturday afternoon keeping tally of missed tackles and unforced errors.

Grafton proved their own worst enemy at the Hay St rugby fields with dropped balls, poor decision-making and silly penalties.

The home side was left to do plenty of soul-searching after their 45-37 round seven defeat at the hands of a defiant Lennox Head Trojans. It was a gut-wrenching loss for Redmen coach Craig Howe who didn't hold back in his assessment of his side's performance.

"It was good for the first 20 minutes then it was s---house to be honest,” Howe said.

"We got out-enthused by a pack of second graders. Four of their guys backed up from second grade and played harder then we did for the entire game.”

Apart from the mounting error count, Grafton's attack at times looked flat, unimaginative and predictable, but on a positive note veteran outside centre Dwayne Duke provided plenty of highlight-reel moments.

Duke tore the Trojans' defence apart in the first half with some scintillating running, however, he was starved of the ball after the break.

Redmen scrum-half Dom Bullock ran himself to a standstill and at times acted as an extra forward in a whole-hearted display, which questioned the Grafton forwards' urgency to compete at the breakdown.

Howe admitted several calls from the referees were borderline, but in the final wash-up added Grafton only had themselves to blame.

"I've got no idea what the problem was out there today, maybe it just came down to enthusiasm,” he said.

"I thought there may have been a few inconsistences with the referee but that's rugby. We really only have ourselves to blame...there is no excuses.”

Graftonsneed to string a few wins together starting with Southern Cross Uni next weekend.

Grafton's second grade side season of woe continued going down 29-12 to Lennox while the Grafton Rubies women had an agonising 44-41 loss to Evans River.

far north coast rugby union grafton redmen lennox head trojans
Grafton Daily Examiner

