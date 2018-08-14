Menu
Grafton Redmen winger Cody Reti attempts to break a tackle against Hastings Valley Vikings in the second grade grand final on Saturday.
Rugby Union

Redmen dusted as Vikings slay fifth second grade title

by Gary Nichols
14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

RUGBY UNION: HASTINGS Valley Vikings claimed their fifth successive second grade title with a commanding 31-20 victory over the Grafton Redmen in the Mid North Coast Rugby grand final at Oxley Oval Port Macquarie on Saturday.

Grafton looked in control for the first 20-minutes before a dangerous Vikings came to life after the break.

Aided by a breeze at their backs in the second half, Vikings capitalised on poor defensive decisions from the Redmen at the set pieces and at one stage raced to a 31-15 lead.

Grafton's never-say-die attitude saw them get within four points from the lead until the home side scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

For Grafton, Ryan Spies again proved he is first grade material with two tries while in the forwards Cody Hearfield ran himself to a standstill.

It was a disappointing end to a season that promised so much, but for second grade captain Guy Robertson, winning the minor premiership was a fantastic achievement.

"We had a great start to the game but overall we failed to execute the little things when it mattered,” Robertson said.

"Full credit to the guys for a successful season even though we were outplayed today from a very good Hastings side.

Hastings first grade side lost their second grand final in a row in front of a home crowd. Underdogs Coffs Harbour Snappers hung on for a 21-14 victory.

Grafton Redmen first grade back-rower Ed McGrath picked up the Mid North Coast Rugby Representative Player of the Year award.

Grafton Daily Examiner

