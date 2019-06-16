Redmen fall in two-point thriller at Hay Street

DAILY-DOUBLE: Grafton Redmen hooker Zac Mason-Gale crossed for two tries against Casuarina on Saturday but it was not enough with his side going down 33-31 to Casuarina.

DAILY-DOUBLE: Grafton Redmen hooker Zac Mason-Gale crossed for two tries against Casuarina on Saturday but it was not enough with his side going down 33-31 to Casuarina. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: McKimms Grafton Redmen let another golden opportunity slip through their fingers at the Hay Street Rugby Fields on Saturday in front of a vocal home crowd.

Desperate to stay in touch with the top four, the home side squandered far too much possession going down 33-31 to a plucky Casuarina Barbarians side.

The final scoreline flattered Grafton after the visitors were at one stage down to 11-men. And to make matters worse, several Barbarian players backed-up from second grade.

Questions have been raised about Grafton's "bash and barge" approach with their outside men seemingly starved of possession.

In contrast, the Barbarians were keen to spread the ball at every opportunity... and it paid dividends.

Redmen coach Craig Howe was disappointed after the game and denied the game plan is at the root of his team's problems.

"I don't think our attack is the problem. People need to understand how we play the game," Howe said after the match.

"We don't play traditional backline rugby. We do things at training and it (game plan) works so I know the guys can play how we want to.

"It's just a matter of holding onto the ball at contact...that was the problem out there today.

"The stuff we are doing works. No one complained about it last season when we were minor premiers."

Grafton trailed Casuarina 19-5 at half-tim before a comeback saw them within five-points to reignite the contest.

However, every time Grafton closed the gap the Barbarians hit back almost immediately through their outside backs.

Holding onto a comfortable 33-17 lead with only 10-minutes left on the clock the game took a sudden shift in momentum.

Down on troops after the referee issued three yellow and one red card, Casuarina invited Grafton back into the game. And the home side almost pulled off the impossible running in three unanswered tries to snatch an unlikely victory.

Howe was happy with the strong finish but his side's poor start cost them dearly.

"I think the start was the big issue. We let them get out to a big lead and it was hard to run down," he said.

"We just need to stay positive and focus on next week's game."

Grafton second grade was gallant in defeat losing 29-22.