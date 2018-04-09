Redmen fire a warning shot

ICING ON THE CAKE: Redmen winger Sam Connor scores a late try in Grafton's 55-19 thumping of Port Pirates on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: IT took the McKimms Grafton Redmen 40-minutes to find their feet against Port Pirates on Saturday, but when they did, the floodgates opened.

Leading 17-12 at the break, Grafton's second-half onslaught realised 38 points with the final scoreline of 56-19 painting the picture of the vast gulf between the two first grade teams on the day.

A new coach, fresh faces and an untested style of rugby didn't stop the home side producing a devastating performance to send an ominous warning to rival clubs.

After clearing the cobwebs in the first half, which resulted in poor ball security, Grafton forwards led by Zac Mason-Gale and Dan Blackman took control of the match, allowing their new-look backline to run riot late in the game.

While lock Ed McGrath made the most startling impression on the scoresheet with a bag of three tries, fullback Mitch Lollback and centre Karrnunny Pearce thrilled the crowd with their broken field running.

Redmen five-eighth and captain Kyle Hancock was also at his dynamic best, pulling the strings to set his backline alight.

Hancock said having potential match winners out wide could be the difference in having a realistic tilt at the title.

"If you have blokes like Mitch and Karrnunny outside you have to be careful not to overdo giving them the ball,” Hancock said after the match.

"We still need to go forward and create opportunities. But in saying that, they both have plenty of speed and footwork to worry most opposition defences.

"Both have that x-factor we have been missing in previous years, which could potentially take us from an average side to a competition winning side.”

Hancock admitted his side's first-half performance was well below par but added getting used to Craig Howe's coaching style and the introduction of new players was always going to take time.

"It was always going to be hard with so many new players and a new structure,” he said.

"We only had one trial game and you could see that in the first half. We stuck to the structure and what we trained during the week and it ended up paying dividends in the end.”

Grafton's second grade side went on a try-scoring blitz, thumping Pirates 74-24.