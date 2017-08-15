Redmen first grade bow out after controversial loss

TWO-TRY HERO: Redmen outside centre Jake Harris picked up a double against SCU Marlins on Sunday.

McKIMMS Grafton Redmen's season came to a sudden halt on Sunday after losing to SCU Marlins 40-29 in controversial circumstances.

Redmen second-rower Declan Collie received a red-card in the fifth-minute for a dangerous tackle reducing the visitors to 14-men.

In typical finals football played with plenty of passion, both sides were handed yellow cards by the referee in a stop-start affair.

Two quick tries from the Marlins after the break saw them race to a 24-8 lead before Grafton staged a mini-comeback.

Marlins skipped further ahead mid-way through the second-half before Grafton ran in three tries to put a slight scare in the Marlins' camp.

But in the final wash-up, playing almost the entire game a player short took its toll on the Redmen who were courageous in defeat.

Redmen captain Kyle Hancock, who was nursing an AC injury to his shoulder, praised his side for their never-say-die attitude.

"It was a gutsy effort from the boys to come back the way they did with a man down,” Hancock said after the match.

"It's what Redmen rugby is all about. We had a player red-carded and a few guys came off the field with injuries ... it was just one of those days.

"Also, you can't let sides get out to a lead like that and expect to run them down especially in semi-final football.

"It was a massive year for us. We had a relatively new side and we've got great camaraderie amongst the players.

"Hopefully we can go further next season.”

Redmen first grade coach Ray Collie, although disappointed with the result, shared his captain's sentiments.

"The first 10 minutes after half-time changed the game. It was a disappointing loss but I'm very proud of the players in the way they hung in there and didn't give up,” Collie said.

Henwoods second-grade side booked a place in next Saturday's final with another impressive display of rugby defeating Marlins 20-7.

Grafton will face-off against arch-rivals Coffs Snappers who were thumped by Hastings Valley Vikings 26-0.