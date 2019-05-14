Redmen hang on to win thriller and Hollywood trophy

RUGBY UNION: WHAT unfolded at Albert Park Casino was one of the most extraordinary games of rugby played between two teams desperate for victory.

Played at a frenetic pace, McKimms Redmen dodged a bullet against a fired-up Casino Bulls to record a slim 38-35 win.

The victory itself felt like a thing of rare beauty to the Redmen supporters who were on hand to witness one of the finest games of rugby played at the "Bullpen”.

There was entertainment galore right up until the final whistle. Trailing 35-31 with five-minutes left on the clock it was Redmen centre Dwayne Duke who provided the final piece of drama.

Duke owned the clutch moment when he set sail down the right touchline from 40m out to score in the corner. Luke Worthing held his nerve to nail the sideline conversion to give his side much-needed breathing space.

An error from Grafton invited the home side back into the contest but thanks to a colossal defensive effort in the dying moments Grafton held on to notch up their third win of the season.

Grafton held a 17-point lead halfway through the second half but to Casino's credit they showed plenty of fight.

A sudden momentum shift back towards the home side and a penalty try gave the Bulls supporters a glimmer of hope.

Fundamental errors started to creep into Grafton's play as Casino continued to apply pressure, and when they took the lead for the first time in the match their was a deathly silence in the Redmen camp.

Grafton soaked up wave after wave of the Bulls attack and when they finally found themselves in good field position Duke dived over for the match-winner.

Redmen first grade coach Craig Howe was a relieved man after the game and praised his side's never-say-die effort.

"It would have been an exciting game to watch but I think we let them back into the game,” Howe said after the match.

"We had them on the ropes and the gaps started to appear but to their (Casino's) credit they kept coming at us.

"Our boys were down with five minutes to go and they showed plenty of ticker to win the game.”

Redmen boom centre Jack Harris had his best game of the season while winger Trevor Walters and breakaway Tom Tanner both produced standout performances.

But it was prop-forward Jack Anderson who caught the eye of the Redmen coach.

"In the last 20-minutes Jake (Harris) was sensational but I thought the "Invisible Kiwi”, Jack Anderson did a lot of work that sometimes goes unnoticed,” Howe said.

"Jack just plugs away and gets the job done and I thought our scrum today was also fantastic.”

Grafton will host Lennox Head next Saturday in what promises to be a blockbuster game.

In other matches the Grafton Rubies, led by Lauren Linton and Carla Dougherty defeated Casino 37-17 while Redmen seconds went down 29-5.

In President's Cup Grafton lost to Tenterfield 24-7 with the highlight being Angus McKimm's first ever five-pointer.