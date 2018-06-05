Redmen hold on in late scare at Port

CLASS ACT: Redmen centre Greg Jackson was outstanding in his second hit-out for the Grafton Redmen on Saturday against Port Pirates.

CLASS ACT: Redmen centre Greg Jackson was outstanding in his second hit-out for the Grafton Redmen on Saturday against Port Pirates. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: McKimms Grafton Redmen snuck home against a determined Port Pirates side at Pirate Park on Saturday with a 36-28 victory to remain undefeated in the Mid North Coast competition.

In a blistering start, Grafton raced to a 31-0 halftime lead but put the cue in the rack with a timid second-half.

Two penalty tries and an intercept helped throw the home side a lifeline and they took full advantage.

Leading up to the round 8 clash, Pirates' season had reached desperation point with only three wins placing them at fifth place on the ladder.

For Redmen first grade coach Craig Howe, he is yet to taste defeat after taking over the reins from Ray Collie.

"Port were playing for their season so we knew it would be a tough game,” Howe said after the match.

"They were under the pump and came out firing in the second-half. It was also blowing a gale and raining, which didn't make things any easier.

"They (Pirates) didn't break our line so we certainly aimed up in defence. They scored an intercept try and were given two penalty tries.

"We didn't have much ball after the break but the guys remained positive and probably played better then they did last week against Coffs.”

Howe heaped praise on number-eight Kevin Weeks while newcomer Greg Jackson once again put his hand up for a permanent spot in the top grade.

"Kev had an absolute blinder. It was his best game of the season. He was in everything especially at the breakdown,” Howe said.

"Also I thought Greg Jackson at outside centre was outstanding.”

Grafton have the bye next week before a blockbuster home game against SCU Marlins on June 16, which is in conjunction with Ladies' and Sponsors Day.

Grafton second grade side suffered their first loss of the season going down narrowly to Pirates 20-17 after getting out to a strong lead in the first half.

The Redmen Rubies also enjoyed their first official match of the 2018 Mid North Coast Rugby season, but were no match for the top-of-the-table Port Macquarie side going down 47-0.

The Rubies will share the first grade bye this weekend before they also line up against Southern Cross on ladies' day.

FIRST GRADE LADDER: 30 Grafton Redmen, 26 Hastings Valley Vikings, 18 SCU Marlins, 16 Coffs Harbour Snappers, 16 Port Macquarie Pirates, 10 Kempsey Cannonballs, 0 Wauchope Thunder