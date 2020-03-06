Redmen hopefuls ready to try their luck in Casino

A REAL HANDFUL: Grafton Redmen will need to be at their defensive best against a potent Casino Bulls backline in their first trial game of the season on Saturday at the Bullpen, Casino. Photo: Gary Nichols

RUGBY:Redmen coaches Brett Graham and Brent Berrick will throw the game plan out the window when Grafton takes on Casino in the side’s first trial game of the season tomorrow.

According to Graham, the trial against the Bulls is all about players putting their hands up for positions and a chance to impress the coaching staff.

“I’m not overly concerned with our structure or game plan,” he said during the week.

“Every position is up for grabs in both grades so it’s a case of show us what you’ve got.

“It is a chance for players, especially from second grade, to step up and take the opportunity to fill the vacant roles.”

Two positions that will attract plenty of attention from the coaches will be the all-important centre and breakaway spots left vacant by Dwayne Duke (Grafton Rebels) and Tom Tanner.

“We have pretty much the same squad as last season and we’ve had good numbers at training,” Graham said.

“We’ve lost two quality players in Dukey and Tom but hopefully we can fill that void.”

Last time the two sides met Casino went on a second-half scoring blitz, recording a 43–24 victory.

The Bulls’ back line ran rampant, with their Fijian contingent proving a handful for the Redmen defence.

Tomorrow’s game was set down to be played at Rappville as part of a fundraiser for bushfire disaster and relief but, according to Casino spokesperson Andrew Lawson, the fundraiser had been postponed until later in the season.

“We were going to play the trial in Rappville but the oval was not up to scratch,” Lawson said.

“We moved the game to our home ground in Casino and because Grafton were only bringing one side and a girls’ team also pulled out we decided to save the fundraiser for a competition game with all grades playing.”