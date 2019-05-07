Redmen need to work on defence after heavy defeat

MISSING IN ACTION:Former Grafton hardman Greg Jackson has been sorely missed in both attack and defence.

MISSING IN ACTION:Former Grafton hardman Greg Jackson has been sorely missed in both attack and defence. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Defence should be a key point of study at Redmen training this week after they suffered a 50-15 loss at the hands of the Ballina Seahorses at Quays Reserve, Ballina on Saturday.

The eight-tries-to-two mauling sent Grafton crashing back to earth after their comprehensive round four victory against Lismore City.

McKimms Redmen appear to have an element of "rocks or diamonds” in their play and according to first grade coach Craig Howe his side needs to deliver their best football on a consistent basis.

"It certainly wasn't the result we were after,” Howe said.

"They (Ballina) were very good and I really don't think we played that bad. We need to maintain our composure and remain patient for the entire 80 minutes.

"Ballina didn't outmuscle us and we pressured their try line on several occasions but we turned over the ball and they made us pay.”

The home side proved slick in the backs even in the wet. If Grafton want to be serious contenders they need to address their defence out wide.

Wollongbar exposed Grafton's defensive shortcomings in round 3 - racking up 68 points and it appears Ballina did their homework during the week.

"They attacked us in the same channels as Wollongbar did a few weeks ago and we made some bad defensive reads,” Howe said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Ballina watched the video from our game against Wollongbar.

"I think they scored four tries from the same scrum move. Although I'm disappointed with the loss I'm not disappointed in the way we played in patches.”

Grafton will need to turn their attention to a crucial clash against Casino next week with the Craig "Hollywood” Shield up for grabs.

It was a bleak day for the Redmen against Ballina with Seconds going down 59-0; Presidents Cup suffered a 43-0 loss while the Grafton Rubies were gallant in defeat, losing 37-24.