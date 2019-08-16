Redmen out to upset Ballina in final game of season

IN THE HUNT: Zac Mason-Gale, Ed McGrath and Dwayne Duke have scored 36-tries between them for the Redmen this season. Mason-Gale has a slender lead and will be looking to take the honours against Ballina on Saturday.

IN THE HUNT: Zac Mason-Gale, Ed McGrath and Dwayne Duke have scored 36-tries between them for the Redmen this season. Mason-Gale has a slender lead and will be looking to take the honours against Ballina on Saturday. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: With finals footy now out of reach, the McKimms Grafton Redmen will be hoping to snap a three-game Ballina losing streak at the Hay Street Rugby fields tomorrow.

Grafton have enjoyed little success against Ballina in recent years, and if their 50-15 loss to the Seahorses in round five is anything to go by they could be in for a long afternoon.

Ballina boast a quality roster and it will take a colossal defensive effort by Grafton to contain a side littered with potential match winners.

Redmen coach Craig Howe said his side was excited about the prospect of playing their old foes in front of a home crowd in their last game of the Coopers Far North Coast Rugby competition.

"Ballina are certainly one of our biggest rivals and to play them in four grades at home is fantastic,” Howe said at training during the week.

"They will be tough side and they're in second place on the ladder. But we also thought Lennox Head were going to be a tough side to beat two weeks ago and we came away with the points. If we can get over Ballina we can say to the competition, with a bit of luck and less injuries, we may have been in the top two.”

Grafton have once again been forced to make changes to the their side for the clash against Ballina, notably the absence of star centre Dwayne Duke.

It is a huge blow for the Redmen, but Howe insists his side will still be strong across the park.

"Dukey pulled up sore after his last game so we will certainly miss his experience and what he provides around the paddock,” Howe said.

"Ryan Spies will come onto the wing and Keaton (Ingram) will go from breakaway into the centres to cover for Dukey.”

An interesting sub-plot to today's game is the fact that in-form hooker Zac Mason-Gale is almost certain to notch up the most tries for the season, followed closely by Duke and Ed McGrath.

Mason-Gale has found the chalk 14 times, which is a remarkable effort from a player who spends most of his time in the engine room.

Prior to the first-grade game, former and current players will be recognised for notching up more than 100 games for the club. Trent Dickson, Luke and Beau Deleiuen will also be acknowledged for passing the 200-game milestone.

GAME DAY: Games will kick-off at 12.30pm in conjunction with the club's annual Sponsor's Day.