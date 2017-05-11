Redmen pack aim to roll over the Snappers

FOCUSED: Redmen new number eight Kevin Weeks will add plenty of mobility to the Grafton pack against arch-rivals Coffs Snappers on Saturday

RUGBY UNION: It is code red for McKimms Grafton Redmen on Saturday when they come against a rejuvenated Coffs Harbour Snappers at Rugby Park South Grafton.

The Snappers have been in dazzling form at late and will enter the game full of confidence after destroying last season's grand finalists Kempsey 47-0 in their round 2 clash.

In what promises to be another classic dual between two sides with a long and proud history, both teams will no doubt be keen to cement a spot in the top-four.

Grafton were ruthless against competition heavyweights Port Pirates in their first hit out of the season running out winners 40-17 in a lop-sided affair.

Against Pirates, Grafton showed plenty of spark in attack. And with scrumhalf Dom Bullock and five-eighth Kyle Hancock calling the shots behind a willing pack, there's no reason why the home side can't come away with the competition points.

However, sources close to the Snappers camp revealed they too have a quality backline capable of racking up plenty of points.

In only his second game for the Redmen, former Southern Districts third-grader Kevin Weeks slotted into the number eight role almost seamlessly against Port adding further mobility to Grafton's forward pack.

"I played pretty much third-grade and mostly Colts with Southern Districts although I didn't get to play much the last two seasons due to injuries,” Weeks revealed at training during the week.

"I'm really enjoying playing Country rugby. I doesn't bother me playing anywhere in the back-row but I did feel comfortable playing number eight against Port.”

A physiotherapist in Maclean, Weeks admitted he knew very little about Saturday's opposition but added the Redmen should be up to the task.

"As a new guy it will be difficult knowing the strengths and weaknesses of Coffs but I believe we have a solid looking side for this weekend,” he said.

"We have a lot of good young blokes coming through and also a few quality players coming back from injury.

" I think we can put on a good showing in front of our home crowd.”

Grafton will be bolstered by the return of Keaton Ingram, Jacob Lynch and hooker Zac-Mason Gale.

However, Redmen first grade coach Ray Collie indicated earlier in the week he will name an unchanged side to face the inform Snappers leaving a bench capable of adding plenty of punch late in the game.

Second grade kicks off at 1.30pm followed by the much-anticipated first grade blockbuster at 3pm.

A bus will be leaving the Jacaranda Hotel at 1pm for players and supporters and will be returning to the Hotel after the main game.

REDMEN FIRST GRADE SIDE

1. Luke Deleiuen; 2. Jacob Page; 3. Dan Blackman; 4. Declan Collie; 5. Nick Collie; 6. Luke Morgan-Doherty; 7. Billy Whalan; 8. Kevin Weeks; 9. Dom Bullock; 10. Kyle Hancock (c); 11. Trevor Walters; 12. Luke Butler; 13. Ben Walkling; 14. Ernie Moore; 15. Ben Stone.