Redmen propped up by industrious Blackman

RARE SIGHT: Grafton Redmen forward and vice-captain Dan Blackman finds himself in space. But according to the tight-head prop, he'd prefer packing down in a scrum. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Finding yourself cheek-to-cheek with a complete stranger over the winter months is an odd way to spend your Saturday afternoons.

But in some perverse way, rugby props seem to relish the opportunity.

In the pressure cooker of a scrum, front-rowers come up against all sorts of nasty surprises. Foul-smelling breath, ungroomed facial hair and not to mention seven other teammates forcing 700kilos of pressure through their body.

The front-row is the real coal-face of the pack and for McKimms Grafton Redmen tight-head prop Dan Blackman, there's no other place he'd rather be.

"I love it,” Blackman said at training during the week.

"I'd rather play front row than second row.”

"I enjoy the physicality of the scrum and the one on one battle with my opposite prop.”

"It does get a bit weird sometimes. I remember once a bloke got under my nose and he kept on kissing me on the cheek. He just kept on kissing me so I lost it and had a swing at him.”

For rugby props there has always been a special bond, a secret brotherhood. And nothing irks them more than to pop their head up from a scrum or ruck and see the backs turnover possession.

"It is a bit disappointing, you work your arse off in the scrum or at the breakdown to win the ball and for the backs to drop the ball does get you down sometimes,” he said.

"But then they'll go and score an awesome try that I'd never be able to do and make up for it, so all is forgotten.”

The 34-year-old tight-head prop was handed the vice captaincy this season and admits his cool head and maturity probably got him the gig from first grade coach Craig Howe.

"I think I got given the vice captaincy because of my age and experience,” he said.

"And another reason is to keep a lid on some guys like 'Mangers” (Zac Mason-Gale) who needs to be reeled in at times.”

The Redmen head north this Saturday to take on eighth-placed Bangalow. Grafton have been decimated by injuries with breakaway Tom Tanner, winger Luke Worthing and boom centre Jake Harris all sidelined.

"Yeah, we have a few guys out but we still have plenty of depth in the Club,” he said.

"We've been inconsistent this season and it won't be easy against Bangalow. We need to improve our attitude and play for the guy next to you.”