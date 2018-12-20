Redmen ready for Far North Coast rumble

IN CHARGE: Jayden Reti, Brent Berrick, Craig Howe, Paul McLennan and Brett Graham are looking forward to the challenges of Far North Coast rugby in 2019.

RUGBY UNION: THE Roches Hotel Grafton Redmen have unveiled their coaching staff for the 2019 season.

With the prospect of entering four sides in the Far North Coast competition next year, the Redmen believe they have the numbers to once again be a major force in a competition they departed in 2015.

Grafton will field both a first and second grade side, women's and a Presidents Cup team if all goes to plan.

Craig Howe will again be the helm in first grade with assistant coaches Brent Berrick and Brett Graham. Jayden Reti has been appointed second grade coach and Jim McPherson and Peter Brown will be in charge of the Rubies women's side.

Former player and coach of the Redmen Team of the Half-Century Paul McLennan will team up with premiership winning scrum half Mick Hillery as coaches of the Presidents Cup side.

First grade coach Craig Howe is predicting exciting times ahead for the Redmen.

"It's been quite a few years since we've had three men's sides,” Howe said during the week at training.

"I think the last time we fielded three grades and a women's side was in the late nineties in the Mid North Coast competition.”

Quizzed about the prospect of entering a side in the Presidents Cup, Howe was confident the Redmen would have no trouble coming up with the numbers.

"Judging by the interest on Facebook and the numbers we had last year I would be very surprised if we didn't have a squad big enough to field a third grade side,” he said.

Howe added he was looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Far North Coast competition.

"It looks like University might be back in first grade which means a 10-team competition,” he said.

"That would mean we play 18 games plus finals so we will definitely have to be a lot better with injury management.”

McLennan, who has come out of retirement after over a decade in the coaching wilderness, admits he still has the passion and a few tricks up his sleeve.

"The last time I coached was the successful Country under-17 side in 2003,” he said.

"Basically I've been mixed up with horses for the past few years so I thought I would do something different and put back into the club.

"I've still got a few ideas from left field which might surprise a few teams and hopefully I can help some of the younger blokes with their skill levels and push them up through the grades.”

Training will resume on January 15 at the rugby grounds South Grafton.