Redmen rejoice as club commits to 2020 season

HAPPY DAYS: The Far North Coast Rugby Zone has given the green light for the competition to go ahead with round one to kick-off on July 18. Grafton Redmen are hoping to field a first and second grade side.

RUGBY UNION :Four weeks ago the Grafton Redmen were at long odds to field a team in the 2020 Far North Coast rugby competition.

Concerns over the state of play with COVID-19 restrictions and an abbreviated season rang alarm bells for the committee and players.

However, with a clearer picture from Far North Coast Zone and Level C (return to normal training and competition from July 1), the Redmen have indicated they will field a second and first grade side subject to health restrictions and NSW Rugby guidelines.

Redmen first grade coach Brent Berrick said that with an increase in player numbers at training and more clarity from the Zone, he sees no reason why the competition should not go ahead.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the numbers and the commitment at training,” Berrick said during the week.

“It was pretty obvious the players were keen to get back on the field and play some football.

“We were a bit hesitant early on to commit to playing The zone more or less asked us what we want to do as a club. Now they have provided us with a clearer vision.

“They are looking at seven first grade sides competing and giving us four home games.”

Berrick admits they are not over the line yet, with health issues and protocols still a determining factor for the rugby community.

“Guidelines have been put in place so we have some clarity to work with,” he said

“As long as the health situation is in hand we are in a good position to play some football.”

Far North Rugby administrator Wayne Millane confirmed during the week the zone has received eight nominations for first and second grade and seven for Presidents Cup.