REDMEN RISING: Positives signs for Grafton at the Bullpen

MAN MOUNTAIN: Redmen second-rower Rhys Nelson impressed the coaching staff in Grafton's trial game against Casino Bulls on Saturday. Photo: Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION:Grafton Redmen shook off some obvious rust in their first hitout of the season in a trial game against Casino on Saturday.

It was a chance for both established and untried players to display their skills and impress the coaching staff.

Although Grafton left their northern rivals’ home ground empty-handed, going down six tries to three, Redmen co-coach Brett Graham took plenty of positives out of the trial game at the infamous Bullpen.

“It was a very good hitout and I was more than pleased with the effort,” Graham said.

“We had a new-look front row up against an experienced Casino pack. I was very impressed with Brennon Lavery, Rob Hall and Gosso (Rhys Gosson).

“In fact, our entire tight five showed plenty of positive signs, especially John Want and Rhys Nelson in the second row.”

Graham said there was plenty of encouragement from the young brigade of Redmen ready to make their mark in the red and white for the season to come.

“We won’t be entering a Far North Coast Colts side this season so a few of the younger guys turned up and helped out,” he said.

“They certainly didn’t look out of their depth and were outstanding for such a young age. There’s no reason why they won’t be part of the squad during the season.

“From what I saw a couple of them could find themselves running on in the top grade.”

Grafton’s final trial will be held at Rugby Park South Grafton on March 21 against teams from Park Beach Currumbin, St Alberts College Armidale and Coffs Snappers.