21°
News

Redmen roll stopped in thriller at home

Gary Nichols | 4th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
AT IT FOR WEEKS: Grafton Redmen No.8 Kevin Weeks stretches out to open the scoring against Hastings Valley Vikings at Rugby Park on Saturday.
AT IT FOR WEEKS: Grafton Redmen No.8 Kevin Weeks stretches out to open the scoring against Hastings Valley Vikings at Rugby Park on Saturday. Gary Nichols

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY UNION: McKimms Grafton Redmen have been the kings of the tight finish in recent games but the Hastings Valley Vikings ended their run at Rugby Park, South Grafton on Saturday.

In an epic contest, a makeshift Redmen side pushed the premiers to the limit but fell agonising short, going down 24-22.

With only minutes remaining on the clock Grafton had a chance to snatch victory but a desperate ankle-tap on Redmen winger Luke Butler saved the day for the visitors.

It was a classic duel punctuated by bruising defence and fierce forward exchanges.

The home side matched their more-fancied opponents in most departments but let themselves down in the set pieces. Hastings' scrum was far superior as was their lineout and they were able to starve Grafton of vital possession.

Redmen coach Ray Collie said lack of quality ball and a revamped backline had made the task more difficult.

"We had a lot of new combinations that we're trying out and they (Vikings) have been playing together for three or four years,” he said.

"They knew what to do to get themselves over the line and we're still learning that.

"I'm sure they knew they were in a game, it was very physical out there today.

"The first 20 minutes of the second half was the problem. They controlled the ball better than us. In saying that, I'm very proud of the way our boys fought back.”

Collie's decision to play Ed McGrath at inside centre paid dividends with the rangy former flanker at his rampaging best.

McGrath nullified the Vikings attack on several occasions with some stinging defence but it was his ability to get over the advantage line that caused the opposition plenty of headaches.

"I thought our tight five were all good today and Ed had a blinder for his first time playing in the centres,” Collie said.

Grafton will now set their sights on Southern Cross University in two weeks time after a general bye on the June long weekend.

Grafton second-grade side were once again impressive with Robbie Campbell starring in their 17-5 defeat of defending premiers Hastings.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  first grade grafton redmen hastings valley vikings mid north coast rugby mnc rugby rugby rugby union

Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

Community come out in big numbers to celebrate the birthday of the Lawrence Hall

New aged care facility in Yamba receives government funding

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: Whiddon Group Northern Regional Manager Mary Griffin and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announcing more than $3 million of additional funding for aged care in Yamba.

50 bed facility to receive $3 million in ongoing funding

Goanna Pulling is back

Goanna Pulling is back! Members of the Wooli community came together to help support Goanna Pulling and have the event go forward for 2017.

Goanna Pulling Championships to go ahead

LOCKED UP: Rebels last minute equaliser saves record

Rebels Luke Welch is wrestled to the ground by Jorge Fairbanks during the Group 2 first grade Round 10 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets.

Rebels last minute penalty locks up Fortress record in draw.

Local Partners

Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

Community come out in big numbers to celebrate the birthday of the Lawrence Hall

Resurfacing of the highway continues

ROAD WORKS AHEAD:Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country

Work continuing on the Pacific Highway

10 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Bowling barefoot for big cause

Barefoot Bowls is on at the GDSC

Westpac Helicopter fundraiser Bowls Day this month

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Catch UK-born now Byron Bay based Jack Eastwood at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

List of acts playing in the Clarence this weekend

Fenech and his mates meet Maclean bogans

Fat Pizzas and Housos are back in the Clarence for a night of bogan pride in Maclean

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

Eckersley band is back

GRAFTON BOUND: Adam Eckersley Band are coming to Grafton to play at the Grafton Racecourse as part of the 40th Grafton Truck Show.

Adam Eckersley Band here for Chip In cup day

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Quarter of an Acre- 4 Bedroom plus Pool

20 ADMIRALTY COURT, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $599,000

What a magnificent home, size, quality and room for the boat and caravan in a very desirable street. Extensive lounge and dining area as well as spacious air...

TRANQUIL 1 ACRE SETTING

8 Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This three bedroom plus study brick home was built in 1994 and is set on a landscaped one acre (4,000 m2) block. Over...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

35 Harwood Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $260,000

INTERSTATE OWNERS SAY SELL! Set on a flood free 594m2 block in town. The home, which is estimated to have been built in the 1970's, is of solid construction with...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

Buyers Take Note!

193 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Low set, out of flood and close to schools and shops a fantastic offering suited to both owner occupiers and investors alike! Boasting a very comfortable floor...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 459,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!