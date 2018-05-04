Redmen set to roll on through Thunder

RUGBY UNION: McKimms Grafton Redmen have hit a purple patch of form in recent weeks and first-grade coach Craig Howe is confident his charges can continue their winning ways when they take on cellar-dwellers Wauchope tomorrow.

"It's a long road trip and hopefully we won't get complacent and get the job done,” Howe said.

"Realistically we need to beat them by as much as every other side has this season to keep up our for and against points.”

While Grafton will start favourites and should maintain their position atop the Mid North Coast ladder, Howe warned his players could not afford to get overconfident.

"We got burnt last season in a similar situation,” he said.

"I'm not sure what side Wauchope will put on the paddock. You never know what you are going to come up against. They could have a few league players take the field, but I suppose in the past they didn't seem to bring in too many ring-ins.”

Grafton will be looking for a big win as they prepare for a blockbuster game against fellow competition leaders Hastings Valley Vikings next week.

Wauchope have struggled to score this season, tallying a meagre 14 points in their opening two games.

Grafton on the other hand have racked up 113 points after three rounds and, even with captain Kyle Hancock unavailable, should have too much firepower for the Thunder.

"Kyle is out so Paul Cameron will take his spot at five-eighth,” Howe said.

"We also have Kevin Weeks back and Mitch Lollback should be right to go if he pulls up ok after training. It's still a very strong side thanks to the depth in the club this season.

"We have players challenging for positions and I told the guys at the start of the season we would give the fringe players plenty of opportunities to prove they are first-grade material.

"I reckon there is half a dozen players or more that we can swap in for first grade and basically lose nothing.”

REDMEN SIDE: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Nick Collie, 5. Angus Howard, 6. Kevin Weeks, 7. Billy Whalan, 8. Ed McGrath, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Paul Cameron, 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Karrnunny Pearce, 13. Josh Nagle, 14. Sam Connor, 15. Mitch Lollback; RESERVES: 16. Jayden Reti, 17. Angus McDonald, 18. Scott Lloyd, 19. John Want, 20. Ben McIvor, 21. Luke Worthing, 22. Ryan Spies