Redmen set to welcome Smidt to 100 club this weekend

MR FIX-IT: Grafton Redmen's Adam Smidt has taken on the role as first-grade five-eighth this season and will rack up 100 games for the club against Lennox Head on Saturday. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: At the start of the season Adam Smidt knew he had a good chance of notching up his 100th game for the Grafton Redmen.

But little did he know it would be in the all-important first-grade five-eighth role.

Smidt was promoted to the top grade after round two of the Coopers Far North Coast rugby competition and hasn't looked back.

A solid defender with vision, safe hands and plenty of on-field "yap” makes him the perfect play-maker to guide the Redmen around the paddock.

The 26-year-old pivot has been in and out of first grade for several years and his versatility has seen him fill in most positions in the back line. He has rapidly become the "Mr Fix-it” of the Grafton back line.

When Smidt runs out for the Redmen against Lennox Head on Saturday in front of a home crowd, he can not only join his teammates but also his workmates on the 100-game honour board.

"I'm a power line worker for Essential Energy and pretty much everyone there has played rugby,” Smidt said.

"A lot of the guys I work with are on the 100-game board as well as past and present teammates. It means a lot to me to get my name on the honour board.”

Redmen captain Kyle Hancock has filled in at five-eighth on more occasions then he can remember but even he will concede fullback is his preferred position.

Smidt admits striking a fine balance between himself and the Redmen captain in calling the shots is a work in progress.

"Calling the plays is something I've gotten used to with Kyle,” he said.

"We've played juniors and grade together and I'm pretty familiar with his playing style.

"Sometimes communication is on a different page but there are no dramas ... I certainly value his opinions and decisions.”

Coach Craig Howe has named an unchanged line-up to take on Lennox Head.

Grafton second-grade side is also at home to Lennox, while the Grafton Rubies Women's side will travel to Evans Head.

First game kicks off at 1.30pm at the Hay St fields, South Grafton.