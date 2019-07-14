Redmen snap losing streak with important victory

FOCUSED: Redmen centre Luke Worthing played his best game of the season in his sides 36-14 victory against Bangalow.

RUGBY UNION: McKimms Grafton Redmen kept their faint hopes of playing finals alive with a 36-14 win over Bangalow at the Hay Street Rugby fields on Saturday.

Results still need to go their way and chalking up victories against Casino, Lennox Head and Southern Cross Uni in the coming weeks is their only hope of being there at the business end of the season.

There was a lot to admire about Grafton's win, they dominated possession and territory for most of the match but once again they continued to cough up too much ball.

Grafton went to the break with a comfortable 19-0 lead before a mini resurgence from the visitors saw their lead diminished. However, Grafton's lead was never seriously threatened by a struggling Rebels outfit.

There was no shortage of flair and running rugby with Duke and partner in crime Luke Worthing causing the Rebels' defence plenty of headaches with some fast-paced rugby out wide.

Redmen captain Dan Blackman was a relieved man after the game but admitted his side needed to focus more on their starts if they are to threaten some of the better sides in the competition.

"The first twenty minutes was very poor. We seem to get off to a slow start in every game we've played this season," Blackman said.

"It's something we need to get out of our game. In the back end of the first half we started to click and we put on a few points.

"We played with a lot more freedom in the backs which was great and I thought Dukey and Luke played important roles for us out there today.

"The referee from New Zealand was also really good. He talked to the players and let the game flow. He was probably the best ref we've had all season"

Grafton will now turn their attention for their round 15 clash against an improving Casino side that has claimed some big scalps in recent weeks.

"Casino are always tough no matter where each teams sits on the ladder," Blackman said.

"We're slowing getting the numbers back. You don't realise the guys who are out injured certainly make a huge difference.

"Hopefully Kyle (Hancock) is back from injury next game. The win this week has given us the confidence and momentum which we definitely needed."

In President's Cup Grafton went down 92-0 to Yamba while the women lost 32-7.

Grafton 36 (Zac Mason-Gale, Ed McGrath, Ryan Spies, Luke Worthing, James Fairweather, Keaton Ingram tries, Adam Smidt, Ryan Spies, Luke Worthing Conversions) d Bangalow 14 (Sam Campbell, Ben Farrow tries, Blake Neilsen 2 conversions)