Redmen stay undefeated after second-half blitz

Josh Nagle goes close to scoring for the Grafton Redmen as they came home strong to beat Kempsey Cannonballs in Mid North Coast Rugby first grade action.

Josh Nagle goes close to scoring for the Grafton Redmen as they came home strong to beat Kempsey Cannonballs in Mid North Coast Rugby first grade action. John Want

RUGBY UNION: A second-half try-scoring blitz has helped McKimms Grafton Redmen maintain their undefeated season in the Kennards Hire Upper Mid North Coast first grade competition.

Led around the park with purpose by captain Kyle Hancock, the Redmen secured a bonus-point win against Kempsey Cannonballs 46-24.

But it was not all smooth sailing for the visitors, with the Redmen struggling to get out of the blocks in the first half at Ian Walton Memorial Field.

"It was a good game, I think we started a bit slow, but I think in the second half we kind of got our act together and showed how we can play,” Redmen coach Craig Howe said.

"We put 12 points on them in the first five minutes of that second half and I think that changed the game a bit.

"Getting a win by 20 points on the road is a pretty massive effort.”

The win takes the Redmen side's season record to 9-0 and guarantees the first grade outfit a spot in the finals.

The side can not be knocked out of the top two, but it puts even more emphasis on their top-of-the-table battle with Hastings Valley in a fortnight.

Howe said the side's strong record is owed a lot to the confidence instilled in his troop.

"I don't think the players think they can lose,” he said.

Grafton's second grade side also remain at the top of the UMNC ladder after securing a 17-7 win over Kempsey.

The Redmen Rubies went down 24-5 in their clash, with a runaway Karen Blanch the lone point scorer for the womens outfit.