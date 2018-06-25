Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Nagle goes close to scoring for the Grafton Redmen as they came home strong to beat Kempsey Cannonballs in Mid North Coast Rugby first grade action.
Josh Nagle goes close to scoring for the Grafton Redmen as they came home strong to beat Kempsey Cannonballs in Mid North Coast Rugby first grade action. John Want
Rugby Union

Redmen stay undefeated after second-half blitz

25th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: A second-half try-scoring blitz has helped McKimms Grafton Redmen maintain their undefeated season in the Kennards Hire Upper Mid North Coast first grade competition.

Led around the park with purpose by captain Kyle Hancock, the Redmen secured a bonus-point win against Kempsey Cannonballs 46-24.

But it was not all smooth sailing for the visitors, with the Redmen struggling to get out of the blocks in the first half at Ian Walton Memorial Field.

"It was a good game, I think we started a bit slow, but I think in the second half we kind of got our act together and showed how we can play,” Redmen coach Craig Howe said.

"We put 12 points on them in the first five minutes of that second half and I think that changed the game a bit.

"Getting a win by 20 points on the road is a pretty massive effort.”

The win takes the Redmen side's season record to 9-0 and guarantees the first grade outfit a spot in the finals.

The side can not be knocked out of the top two, but it puts even more emphasis on their top-of-the-table battle with Hastings Valley in a fortnight.

Howe said the side's strong record is owed a lot to the confidence instilled in his troop.

"I don't think the players think they can lose,” he said.

Grafton's second grade side also remain at the top of the UMNC ladder after securing a 17-7 win over Kempsey.

The Redmen Rubies went down 24-5 in their clash, with a runaway Karen Blanch the lone point scorer for the womens outfit.

clarence rugby first grade grafton redmen kempsey cannonballs mid north coast rugby rugby union
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    premium_icon Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    News RMS bow to media pressure to make village safe, but is it too late?

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Breaking Patient airlifted from remote location

    50 YEARS: A small pin to honour a huge battle

    premium_icon 50 YEARS: A small pin to honour a huge battle

    News Citation arrives for Coral-Balmoral battle

    • 25th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    WATCH: The Broom's famous brumby takes a dip

    WATCH: The Broom's famous brumby takes a dip

    News Video of Brooms' well known animal friend

    • 25th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners