REDMEN TEAM: Locking down the heart of side

TALL and rangy, rugby second-rowers or locks have been described as failed basketball players. They round out the tight-five and are usually found in the heart of the action. They have a reputation for making a nuisance of themselves by reaching for the ball and generally grabbing at anything they can get their hands on.

PAUL MITCHELL

Played for Grafton in the late '70s and represented NSW Country in 1978. A former first grade player in Sydney, Mitchell was all class and never took a backward step. Mitchell was known for his big hits and aggressive running style.

NICK COLLIE

The cornerstone of the Grafton pack in recent years, Collie is a no-fuss player with a high work rate. He is the kind of player who leaves nothing on the pitch. An unsung hero, Collie's combative nature and fearless attitude sometimes goes unnoticed due to his willingness to stick his head in dark places.

JIM MEEHAN

Jim Meehan Gary Nichols

Played between 1980 and 1987 and captained first grade in 1981. Meehan won selection in the Far North Coast and Northern Province sides in 1981-82 and was a former first grade player for Warringah. A tall, raw-boned wily lineout operator, Meehan is also a life member of the club.

PETER McLENNAN

Peter McLennan Gary Nichols

Ask anyone who has played alongside him and they will tell you "Bones” never played a bad game. Blessed with brilliant aerial skills, McLennan rarely lost a lineout and pilfered plenty of opposition ball. With close to 150 games for the club and numerous best and fairest awards, McLennan was arguably one of Grafton's finest.

RAY COLLIE

Ray Collie Gary Nichols

You know you've earned legend status when they name a stand after you. One of the most respected men in Redmen history, Collie amassed a remarkable 400 games for the club. He had an insatiable willingness to roll up his sleeves and do the hard yards.

NEXT WEEK: They ruck, they throw, they're small and they're held up by the two biggest in the pack. It's time to reveal the great hookers that have done the hard yards winning the ball for the red and white.