Redmen to test mettle against Wollongbar-Alstonville

CENTRAL PIVOT: Newly appointed Redmen five-eighth Adam Smidt will face off against NSW Country representative pivot Ben Damen at Wollongbar on Saturday. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: After a comprehensive win against Byron Bay last round, the McKimms Grafton Redmen take on competition frontrunners Wollongbar-Alstonville at Lyle Park Wollongbar on Saturday.

The match of the round blockbuster will be an opportunity to see where Grafton sit in the Far North Coast rugby pecking order.

The Pioneers have featured in the past seven Far North Coast grand finals, winning the past five, and boast a star-studded backline headed by Country representative play-maker Ben Damen

Wollongbar flexed their muscles in the first two competition rounds, racking up 94-points against Lismore and Ballina.

There are two factors that concern Grafton as they approach Saturday's game. One, they haven't defeated the reigning premiers since 2011 and the second is the Redmen are still yet to settle on their best backline combination.

Grafton captain Kyle Hancock is one of a handful of players who have experienced the might of the Pioneers but insists his side is more than capable of causing an upset.

"It will be a tough game for us and I think there are only about four or five players who have played against Wollongbar in the past,” Hancock said.

"You can't worry too much about the opposition. It's up to us to be in a good frame of mind and get the job done.

"We have plenty of strike power but it's important we string together two halves and stick to our structure. We showed against Byron last week what we can do but it was only in the second half when we settled down and stuck to the task.”

If Grafton are to come away with the competition points, they'll need to shut down the home side's attacking strike power and compete at the breakdown against a small but mobile pack.

Grafton's centre pairing of Dwayne Duke and Jake Harris could hold the key towards a Redmen victory, with newly appointed five-eighth Adam Smidt.

"Dukey and Jake have been the danger men for the opposition in attack and both of them are no slouches when it comes to defence,” Hancock said.

"Smidty has filled in at five-eighth recently and has done a great job providing quality ball.”

Rookie Redmen winger Rhys McDonald will get his first taste of the top grade.