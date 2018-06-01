Redmen turn trumps with the All-Black Jack

ON THE LOOSE: Kiwi new recruit Jack Anderson has strengthened the Grafton Redmen pack this season.

ON THE LOOSE: Kiwi new recruit Jack Anderson has strengthened the Grafton Redmen pack this season. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: WHEN your old man is a former All Black, playing rugby is a given.

Grafton Redmen loose-head prop Jack Anderson reckons he was destined to pull on a rugby jumper from an early age.

"I played rugby from about the age of four. I was in a rugby uniform before I left the hospital,” Anderson said with a laugh.

Born in Hamilton in New Zealand's North Island, Anderson has been playing rugby most of his young life and this year crossed the ditch to get a taste of Aussie rugby, Redmen style.

"The family moved down to an area north of Wellington where I did my schooling before going to university in Dunedin in the South Island where I got a Masters in drinking beer,” he said.

"I played rugby for the University of Otago and also spent a season in Ireland where I played a bit of rugby and drank plenty of Guinness... it was a fantastic experience.”

Anderson's father Brent donned the famous All Blacks jersey in 1986-87. He also won several man-of-the-match awards playing Irish club rugby.

"Yeah, Dad played a few Tests for the All Blacks and played against the Wallabies,” Anderson said.

"He coached me growing up and helped me when I needed it but he's never put any pressure on me.”

A tight-head prop for most of his career, Anderson has produced several eye-catching displays at loose-head prop for the undefeated Redmen this season.

"I've actually played a bit of both but the last few seasons I've been packing in at tight-head,” he said.

"I'm enjoying playing in the loose-head role, you get to roam out wide a bit more.”

Grafton is on the road to Port Macquarie this Saturday to take on fifth-placed Port Pirates. The Redmen new recruit is excited about his side's prospects of progressing deep into the finals series.

"This is a fantastic little rugby side. You've got 15 blokes out on the field all wanting to do their job,” he said.

"It also makes it very handy when you have a couple of backs who can run through and around opposition sides.

"It's nice working with a pack that gets plenty of go-forward. I'm thoroughly enjoying playing with the Redmen at the moment and the side is playing pretty good rugby.”

REDMEN SIDE

1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Nick Collie, 5. Kevin Weeks, 6. Scott Lloyd, 7. Billy Whalan, 8. Ed McGrath, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Kyle Hancock (c), 11. Keaton Ingram, 12. Greg Jackson, 13. Josh Nagle, 14. Luke Worthing, 15. Karrnunny Pearce