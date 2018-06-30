Redmen X-Factor firing for record haul

MATCH WINNER: McKimms Grafton Redmen crowd-pleaser Karrnunny Pearce has been lethal this season, scoring 13 tries in eight games of Mid North Coast rugby.

MATCH WINNER: McKimms Grafton Redmen crowd-pleaser Karrnunny Pearce has been lethal this season, scoring 13 tries in eight games of Mid North Coast rugby. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: The last time the McKimms Real Estate Grafton Redmen faced off against Wauchope Thunder, fullback Karnunny Pearce equalled the club's record for most tries in a game.

When the Redmen host the Thunder today, he might just break that record, coach Craig Howe says.

Pearce bagged a five-try haul against the Thunder when the Redmen beat them 95-0 back in round four and Howe believes the talented fullback has only grown as a player since then.

He will pair up with the Redmen's latest recruit, centre Greg "Action” Jackson, as the most lethal point-scorers in the competition with a combined 20 tries from 11 matches between the pair.

"We struck gold with both of those guys turning up at different points this season,” Howe said.

"We have that X-Factor at the back in Karnunny, and a guy in the centres who is completely unstoppable.

"Jacko would almost be the best rugby player on the North Coast at the moment, he has all that ability and a good rugby brain.”

The Redmen still hold out hope for boom off-season signing Mitch Lollback to return from a long stint on the sidelines, but Howe said he would be hard-pressed to find him a spot in the starting line-up.

"We do need Mitch to come back, he has to play two more games to qualify for finals,” Howe said. "But he might have to do it from the reserves bench.

"Karnunny has made that fullback spot his own this season, he is a freak on the field.”

While Wauchope has conceded almost 400 points in six games this season, the Redmen refuse to take their opposition lightly.

"We need to play them like they are any other team in the competition,” Howe said.

"The challenge for us is to maintain our level of play against a side that is struggling, and continue to improve on our for and against record.”

With an impending top-of-the-table clash against Hastings Valley on the following weekend, Howe said there was scope for the Redmen to try a few things against the Thunder.

"We want to change a few things around how we implement our structure, we want to have a few new things for when we meet Hastings,” he said.

"While I hate to say it's a training run, it will just be a good opportunity to fine tune what we are doing.

"At the end of the day we won't be taking a backward step. We got burnt on differential last year, so we can't leave that up to chance by giving them a concession.”

The Redmen Rubies will have their work cut out for them as the Thunder women have only given up one loss this season.

But with a few key players out for Wauchope, it is set up for a Rubies upset at Rugby Park, South Grafton. All the action kicks off with the Rubies at 2.30pm.