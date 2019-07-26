Redmen's captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

FAMILY MAN: Redmen captain Kyle Hancock with partner Mackenzie Harvison and 18-month-old Sullivan. The Grafton star fullback says he's enjoying his new role of being a dad.

FAMILY MAN: Redmen captain Kyle Hancock with partner Mackenzie Harvison and 18-month-old Sullivan. The Grafton star fullback says he's enjoying his new role of being a dad. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: At 27-years of age, Grafton Redmen captain Kyle Hancock has achieved more than most on the rugby field.

A natural leader, Hancock is one of those guys you can't help taking a liking to. His teammates love to hang around him and more importantly, follow his lead on the footy field.

Hancock has never been about statistics, winning rugby games and playing alongside his mates is paramount.

So much so, he had no inkling of his latest achievements including becoming the Clubs all-time greatest point's scorer (931) and reaching the magic 100-try milestone.

"I had no idea,” I shocked Hancock said during the week.

"It's not something you keep count of. You have some idea of how many games you've played but not points scored or tries.

"It's certainly an achievement I'm very proud of. But in saying that, I'd give it all back to win a premiership with my mates and for the Club.”

For Hancock, life couldn't be better after the arrival of his son Sullivan 18-months ago and with his partner Mackenzie due to give birth again in September.

"Having a baby does change your life, but for the better... there's no doubt about that,” Hancock admitted

"You go into it (having kids) very naïve. You know your lifestyle is going to change but not to the extent it does, but it's one of the best things you'll achieve in your life.”

Hancock has been to his fair share of weddings the past few years but the burning question around the Club is, "Will there be a marriage proposal of his own in the near future?”

"Geez, I'm already getting pressure from all angles, I didn't need anymore. I know one thing I definitely won't be getting married during footy season like some of my mates...it will be a summer wedding,” laughed Hancock.

The Redmen will be sweating on Hancock's availability to take on Casino in Saturday's crucial blockbuster home game.

The star fullback has been sidelined the past three games due a serious hamstring injury and is racing the clock to be fit for the round 15 clash.

"Hopefully I can get on the field. I know Casino have picked up a few more quality players and it will be a tough task even on our home ground,” he said.

Grafton beat Casino in a 38-35 thriller back in May, with centre Dwayne Duke sailing down the wing to score and in turn, win the game with less than five minutes left on the clock.