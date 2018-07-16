Reds snub Bordeaux-bound Douglas

RUGBY UNION: Kane Douglas was sensationally snubbed in his final rugby game on Australian soil after Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn opted to blood the next generation.

A former Yamba Buccaneers junior, Douglas has signed with French Top-14 club Bordeaux for next season and hoped to be sent out a winner by Reds teammates at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

While the Reds did manage a 48-27 victory over the Sunwolves in their final match of the Super Rugby season, Douglas was not on the field to celebrate after he had been left out of the gameday squad.

Douglas' wife, Jennarly, took to social media to vent her disappointment at the obvious snub by Reds officials.

"Tonight is bittersweet for me,” she wrote.

"I have watched the love of my life put a decade of whole-hearted dedication, hard work and effort into a career not only for his club and teammates but his country.

"Spending your last three seasons with the Reds, it was so disheartening for me that we were not even informed that your last game in super rugby ever was going to be last week.

"With family flying up from Sydney and your little family of three not even able to show our love and admiration, and to give you the send off that we know you deserve.

"There has been no mention or recognition for you Kane, but we know you have always been loved and admired by your fellow players, and there are so many that would have loved to at the very least shaken your hand and given you a much-deserved thank you.”

Douglas was rushed back in to the Reds squad in 2015 ahead of the Rugby World Cup, where he lined for Australia in their run to the finals before he was cruelled by a serious knee injury in the opening minutes against New Zealand.

Douglas earned his 100th Super Rugby cap earlier this season and has played for the Australian Wallabies on 31 occasions since 2012.