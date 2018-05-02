Menu
Kerrin McEvoy steers Redzel to victory at Randwick last month. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Redzel leads charge for Doomben 10,000

2nd May 2018 4:14 PM

STAR sprinters Redzel and In Her Time are set for a sizzling showdown in the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 on Saturday week.

Redzel, the inaugural winner of The Everest, hasn't raced since finishing second to super colt Trapeze Artist in the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes at Royal Randwick at The Championships.

In Her Time, who will race in Tabcorp's slot in this year's Everest, finished third in the TJ.

Peter and Paul Snowden's sprinter tuned up for Brisbane assignment with a barrier trial at Randwick on Tuesday.

TAB's Andrew Georgiou said: "It is no surprise to see two of Australia's best sprinters in Redzel and In Her Time dominating the market in the Doomben 10,000.

"They are held in such high regard that they are the only two horses in single figures. Punters have already started to warm to Redzel, who has been popular with those playing multis."

 

However, In Her Time is the $6 favourite to win the Stradbroke Handicap on June 9.

"In Her Time and Osborne Bulls are $6 and $8 respectively while the impressive win last week of defending champion Impending sees him on the third line of betting with Care To Think, Le Romain and Vega Magic," Georgiou said.

"Care To Think for the Matty Dunn stable has been a notable firmer since the market opened, firming from $15-$11 to now be on the third line of betting."

