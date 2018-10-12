Red alert: Snowden crunches his Everest numbers

Peter Snowden couldn’t be happier with Redzel heading into The Everest. Picture: Getty Images

Peter Snowden couldn’t be happier with Redzel heading into The Everest. Picture: Getty Images

TRAINER Peter Snowden has learned the lessons from Redzel's last-start loss and stressed the need to "do our maths" in the $13 million The TAB Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Snowden's novel description of Redzel's Everest chances also couldn't mask a quiet confidence on the eve of the world's richest turf race.

A good barrier, favourable track conditions and some impressive trackwork effort have the Snowden stable upbeat about their chances of winning successive Everests.

"The draw is good, the rail is the shortest way home - I'd much rather draw one than 12m so we are happy,'' said Snowden, who trains in partnership with his son Paul.

"I'm confident he has taken the necessary improvement from his Premiere Stakes run where he raced very fresh.

"So, if we do our maths a bit better early he is definitely a chance.''

Snowden was making reference to Redzel's effort in the Premiere Stakes, where he tended to want to over-race in front before tiring to run fifth behind Santa Ana Lane.

The race was run in track record time with Santa Ana Lane edging out Shoals and In Her Time in a three-way thriller, stopping the clock at a scarcely believable 1min 7.45sec.

Snowden said there was merit in Redzel's loss and maintained the gelding's Everest defence was back on track.

"If he was beaten five lengths last start I would be worried,'' Snowden said.

"But he was only beaten 2.1 lengths in track record time and he made the time, he did it all.

"It was plain to see in his last start that he hadn't had a (barrier) trial going into that race and with the month between runs he raced very fresh.

"With the benefit of that run it should see him settle. I can see him relaxing and finding the line better.''

Redzel is raring to go for Saturday’s $13 million The Everest. Picture: Jenny Evans

Snowden said although Redzel had drawn the inside barrier, he would not be instructing jockey Kerrin McEvoy to hold the rail and lead at all cost.

"We are not going out there with a perceived plan to lead,'' the trainer said. "It will depend on the tempo, as simple as that.''

Snowden said he could even envisage a scenario where McEvoy took a sit behind the leader, noting Redzel was very versatile and not a one-dimensional frontrunner.

"I've been watching Vega Magic work - he is a pretty hard-going horse and he is wearing the blinkers,'' Snowden said.

"If he jumps and goes way too hard, then he can be the bunny and we will tuck in behind.

"The good thing about our bloke is he will make his own luck. He will be up in the first three or four, give himself every chance and he doesn't mind soft ground.''

The red army will be out in force again on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Team Snowden has a strong entry on Everest Day including juvenile filly Anaheed, a well-bred daughter of champion sire Fastnet Rock, who lines up in the $125,000 Victory Vein Plate (1000m).

Snowden said Anaheed performed so well winning her barrier trial at Warwick Farm last Monday in heavy going that the decision was made to run the filly on Saturday.

"She got through the ground, she didn't have a hard trial and pulled up well,'' the trainer said. "On that trial, she would have to be a good chance.''

The Snowden stable sprinters Dothraki and Snippets Land, both eight-year-olds, clash in the Group 3 $500,000 Sydney Stakes (1200m).

Dothraki has rarely raced better and won the Bobbie Lewis Quality at Flemington two starts back, while Snippets Land is resuming from a spell.

"The wet ground is definitely a plus for Dothraki and that was one of the reasons he will back up (Saturday),'' Snowden said.

"Snippet's Land is not a big fan of rain-affected going although he gets through it and this is the right race to get his campaign going.''

Snowden also gives She's Furline a competitive chance in the Listed $140,000 The Daily Telegraph Reginald Allen Quality (1400m).

"She's Furline has been racing in good form and although I would have liked her to draw a bit better, now is the right time of her campaign to try her at 1400m,'' he said. "She is a very fit and honest filly.''