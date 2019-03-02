Reef raiders ready to roll in North Coast series

Minnie-Water Wooli Surf Club's under-23 womens crew has taken on the best of the best at the annual Battle of the Boats competition at Pacific Palms.

SURF BOATS: Minnie Water-Wooli's under-23 women's surf boat crew will storm back into the North Coast Surf Boat Series as competition resumes at Bonny Hills today.

It has been a long time between drinks for the North Coast series, with the competition ready to return for the first time since before Christmas.

But that has not stopped the Minnie Water-Wooli team from getting time in the boat after their recent efforts at the annual Battle of the Boats competition at Pacific Palms.

It was the first time the crew had travelled away for the top tier competition, and sweep Matt McLennan admitted it was the perfect learning curve for his young crew.

"When we arrived there was definitely a few nerves as the girls spotted boats from all the big Sydney clubs,” he said.

"But once we hit the water, and they started getting into it, they knew they deserved to be part of the event.”

While the crew didn't come away with a medal from the event, McLennan said he was proud of the consistent efforts they put in across each race.

"The girls are really starting to come into their own. The leadership and communication in the team is fantastic and they are learning every time they are in the boat,” he said.

The team currently sit second in the under-23 rankings in the Nporth Coast Surf Boat Series, and McLennan was confident they could overtake top spot with a strong round.

The Minnie-Water Wooli team consists of Murphy Thompson, Ella Day and cousins Darcy and Sophie Osbourne as well as McLennan as the sweep.