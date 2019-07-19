Reel Time businesses put on the market

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Marina Boat & Tackle, Yamba BBQ Boat Hire, Yamba Whale Watch and Reel Time Charters are all up for sale .

AFTER spending 12 years building a fishing charter and bait and tackle business, not to mention Yamba's only whale-watching company and a fleet of barbecue boats, Dave Gaden and partner Nicole Clark are looking to sell up and hit the open road.

Reel Time Charters, Yamba Whale Watch, Marina Bait & Tackle and Yamba BBQ Boat Hire are all on the market and Mr Gaden says the time is right to retire and take the opportunity to travel Australia.

"We've had a really fantastic run in business even before doing the charters and tackle shop, so we thought it's time to put the caravan on the back of the car and get out there - no point in being the richest dead people,” he said.

"Things are thriving at the moment. We've been voted as one of the best fishing charters in NSW, the whale watching is getting busier and busier, the tackle shop is going well and the barbecue boats are a great business, especially in the summer.”

Mr Gaden said the hard work was done and the sale was a chance for someone else to pick up where they left off.

"The businesses have been running under the one Reel Time banner, so it's a good chance to give someone else a go,” he said. "We've done very well and it's time for us to go.”

Ray White Yamba joint principal/ licensee Daniel Kelly said the sale was a rare opportunity to buy into one or all of the businesses.

"They're fairly unique businesses - we don't have many of them in any given town and each of them operate very well,” he said.

"Currently the structure at the moment is that they effectively operate hand in hand but they can be sold off separately, which is also what makes these listings all the more unique.

"The owners are really hands-on too and have said they would be happy to give as much support as necessary to whoever buys them.”

